Alumna continues her passion for service at USAA 

“What I do now has allowed me to have a different lens to view how we can impact our community,” Cabanilla said. “We want to support military families and veterans. That’s our top priority for USAA — military family resiliency. At the same time, how do we think through the communities that we’re in and help support them? We give to and focus on higher education through scholarships, helping create that career and talent pipeline, not only for USAA, but also for other companies to hire diverse individuals.”