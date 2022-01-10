For Washington, who lives by the mantra, “If you fear something, you should push two times harder to do it just to get yourself out of that comfort zone,” the scholarship allowed him to strive even more on his senior design project. He said the funding allowed him to dedicate more time to the project rather than working in a grocery store. To decrease the spread of COVID-19 in airports, Washington’s project involves designing an electrical component to send notifications when airport hand sanitizer dispensers need to be refilled.