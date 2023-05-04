David Turner, Ph.D., head of the St. Mary’s Laudato Si’ committee and Associate Professor of Environmental Science, wants the St. Mary’s community to pursue a future using Pope Francis’ encyclical as its foundation. As the first university in Texas to take up the seven-year action plan as a Laudato Si institution in November 2021, the University’s Laudato Si’ committee identifies ways to implement sustainability measures and acts as a mouthpiece for the ecological ideas given by students and staff here at St. Mary’s.