Law student powers through COVID-19, February winter storm, to finish strong

Each year, all first-year J.D. students at St. Mary’s Law perform research and write documents related to a legal dispute between two parties during their Legal Communication, Analysis and Professionalism (LCAP) I and II courses. The Legal Research and Writing faculty submit one brief from their class to the St. Mary’s Law Journal editorial board. The board then selects one winner from each section, as well as an overall winner that represents the best brief of the first-year J.D. class. Tucker won the top prize.