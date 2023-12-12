Magazine Homepage View Issue

Double alumna tackles Master of Jurisprudence program 

Law
December 12, 2023

Connecting with compliance

by Samantha Mendoza

Many consider themselves lifelong learners, but few have committed themselves to the pursuit of education quite like St. Mary’s University student Priya Bhakta (B.B.A. ’18, M.B.A. ’19).  

Bhakta is pursuing her Master of Jurisprudence with a Concentration in Compliance, Business Law and Risk — her third degree at St. Mary’s. By the time she completes the program in May, she will have spent more than 10 years as a St. Mary’s Rattler. 

“The University is like a second home for me,” Bhakta said. “The key Marianist pillars have made me who I am today.” 

Priya Bhakta in the Sarita Kenedy Law Library.

Born and raised in San Antonio, Bhakta joined the St. Mary’s community with the goal of pursuing a career in Business Law after being inspired by her father. A lawyer in his home country of India, he was unable to practice law when he moved to the U.S. and, ultimately, became an entrepreneur.  

Having her dad as a role model, Bhakta said she always valued a legal education and “given his shift to entrepreneurship, I’ve always been interested in the legal component of business.” 

Bhakta completed a bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 2018. Little did she know India would soon play another role in shaping her professional trajectory.  

Through the Greehey School of Business, she joined a Spring Break trip to Bangalore, India, during her junior year, where she and other entrepreneurial-minded St. Mary’s students stayed with Marianists and developed a three-day start-up program promoting financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills for adult students at a vocational training center.  

“That trip solidified my decision to pursue my MBA,” Bhakta said.  

Bhakta completed her MBA in 2019 and became an auditor with USAA. But her dream of learning more about the law was never far from her mind. After receiving guidance and mentorship from professors of the St. Mary’s School of Law, Bhakta determined that the M.Jur. program was the best fit for her personal and professional goals. 

“What sets this M.Jur. Program apart from what’s offered at other universities is the community, the flexibility for working professionals, and the fact that it allows you to sit for the Compliance Certification Board exam to become a certified compliance risk officer,” she said.  

Being welcomed into this Marianist community has been life-changing.

Priya Bhakta (B.B.A. ’18, M.B.A. ’19)

Typically, professionals need to have completed about 500 hours of work in a compliance officer role in order to qualify for the exam.  

“As an independent auditor, I would have to transition into a compliance role, versus through this degree, I’m able to automatically sit for that exam without fulfilling those working requirements,” Bhakta said. “That’s a key factor.” 

In addition to balancing the demands of the program with her full-time job, Bhakta is a Teaching Assistant for Assistant Dean for Graduate Law Programs Shannon Sevier (J.D. ’07, M.P.A. ’21) in her Fundamental Law course. 

“Ms. Bhakta consistently contributes to the growth and success of her peers,” Sevier said. “Her outstanding mentoring and leadership abilities make her a shining example of what a dedicated student leader and professional should aspire to be. She embodies the qualities of a lifelong learner.” 

“Being welcomed into this Marianist community has been life-changing,” Bhakta said. “It makes you feel like you’re at home.” 

More from the Spring 2024 Issue

Guillermo “Memo” Peña Contreras poses inside a chapel sanctuary
Law

Lawyer turned Marianist Novice finds his ministry at St. Mary’s Law

As a young criminal lawyer in his home state of Querétaro, Mexico, Guillermo “Memo” Peña Contreras had no interest in the priesthood. Peña Contreras imagined life as a priest would leave him stuck inside a parish in a sedentary life. 

Read More Stories

St. Mary’s University President Thomas M. Mengler, pictured right, and his wife, Mona Mengler, stand in front of Ave Maria, a painting commissioned to celebrate the conclusion of The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign.
Faith and Service

Presidential duo creates 12 memorable years at St. Mary’s helm

Since 2012, Tom and Mona Mengler have embraced St. Mary's University, the Marianist charism and San Antonio. The couple shares their thoughts on what the University's community has meant to them.

Thomas M. Mengler, J.D., and his wife, Mona Mengler, stand outside St. Louis Hall.
Community

Retiring President Thomas M. Mengler leaves lasting mark

Over the course of 12 years, Thomas Mengler — the second most famous face of St. Mary's behind Rattler Man — shared his vision of expanding the University’s Catholic and Marianist traditions.

Leticia “Leti” Contreras (B.A. ’89), Trustee Emerita, and Thomas M. Mengler unveil the grand total raised during The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign — $165 million.
Alumni

Mengler’s steadfast work helps The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign reach new heights

The success of St. Mary’s University’s largest campaign didn’t happen without President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D., logging thousands of miles, shaking hundreds of hands and emphatically sharing a vision about the future of its campus and schools.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo Digital Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top