St. Mary’s alumni find benefits through post-graduation guide

Alumni Road Map
by Miki Jocelyn Hodgson
From social media to local chapters, from campus events to fun perks, St. Mary’s University alumni can find many paths to stay connected to their alma mater through the guide below.
Make plans to attend a St. Mary’s event
- Oct. 1, Oysters and Pearls Scholarship Gala
- Oct. 22, StMU 5K for the Neighborhood
- Oct. 27, 70th Annual Red Mass
- Nov. 17, Alumni Turkey Fry
- Nov. 30, Christmas Tree Lighting and Alumni Christmas Social
- November to December, Miracle on 36th Street Food and Toy Drive
- Throughout the year, Center for Catholic Studies’ various lectures
Visit the calendar to see more campus happenings!
Enjoy perks as part of your alumni status
- Lifelong access to the Career and Professional Development Center
- 10% discount at Barnes & Noble at St. Mary’s University Bookstore
- Annual invitations to alumni and campus events
- Discounts to Rattler Athletics events
- Discounts on Recreation Facilities membership
Engage by offering career coaching
Volunteer to respond to students’ career-related questions about résumé writing, interviews and career success.
Visit the Career and Professional Development Center for more information.
Join the 1852 Club
The club honors individuals who create recurring monthly or quarterly gifts of $18.52 or more.
Recurring gifts offer St. Mary’s supporters a convenient method of contributing to the University because the gift is ongoing after a one-time setup.
Find more information on the 1852 Club webpage.
Give back by investing in tomorrow’s leaders
Pay it forward to the next generation of Rattlers by giving to scholarships — such as the new Alexandria “Lexi” A. Rubio Memorial Law Scholarship Fund for future law students — or other programs key to providing an exceptional Catholic Marianist education.
Visit the Give Now page for more details.
Gather and meet area Rattlers
From the Rio Grande Valley to the Great Lakes, Rattlers can connect with a local alumni chapter.
Find your chapter via this online listing.
Keep us up to date
Help us keep you informed! Update your information online today to share your latest contact information.