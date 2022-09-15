Magazine Homepage

St. Mary’s alumni find benefits through post-graduation guide

Alumni
September 15, 2022

Alumni Road Map

by Miki Jocelyn Hodgson

From social media to local chapters, from campus events to fun perks, St. Mary’s University alumni can find many paths to stay connected to their alma mater through the guide below.

    Engage by offering career coaching

    Volunteer to respond to students’ career-related questions about résumé writing, interviews and career success.

    Visit the Career and Professional Development Center for more information.

    Join the 1852 Club

    The club honors individuals who create recurring monthly or quarterly gifts of $18.52 or more.

    Recurring gifts offer St. Mary’s supporters a convenient method of contributing to the University because the gift is ongoing after a one-time setup.

    Find more information on the 1852 Club webpage.

    Give back by investing in tomorrow’s leaders

    Pay it forward to the next generation of Rattlers by giving to scholarships — such as the new Alexandria “Lexi” A. Rubio Memorial Law Scholarship Fund for future law students — or other programs key to providing an exceptional Catholic Marianist education.

    Visit the Give Now page for more details.

    Gather and meet area Rattlers

    From the Rio Grande Valley to the Great Lakes, Rattlers can connect with a local alumni chapter.

    Find your chapter via this online listing.

