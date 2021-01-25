Military veteran continues to serve community through pro bono work



Burke is a retired U.S. Army Major with 23 awards and 26 years of service. She served in France, Germany, Iraq and Italy, and has done temporary duty in Japan and South Korea. She has earned both service and meritorious awards, including the Knowlton Award for those who contributed significantly to the promotion of military intelligence and an induction into the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara for demonstrating the highest standards of integrity and moral character, and contributing to the promotion of the Field Artillery.