Magazine Homepage

San Antonio’s City Clerk uses Master of Jurisprudence degree to advance her career

Law
July 01, 2021

A seat at the Table

by Melanie Skaggs (M.A. ’02)

“I begged them to let me live at the Baptist Children’s Home.”

At age 12, desperate for healthy home life, Tina Flores (M.Jur. ’17) fought to be in foster care. Her mother was battling drug addiction, unable to care for Flores and her siblings. Her father was in prison. They had no food, electricity or hope. Even as a child, Flores knew she had to escape the toxic environment and sought emancipation from her parents to begin her life anew. 

“Once I realized I control my destiny, I had to leave and learn how to live a better life,” Flores said. 

Flores instinctively knew education was a key to improving her future, but her learning curve was steep. She lacked the mindset, self-confidence and basic comprehension of the content presented in textbooks or a classroom to take a college course. 

“I think people get discouraged and quit because they are not willing to take the remedial classes necessary to gain the skills to succeed in a college-level class,” Flores said. “When I began my career with the City of San Antonio in 2001, I only had a GED diploma.” 

However, Flores was just starting her educational journey. After working toward an undergraduate degree on a part-time basis for over 10 years at the University of the Incarnate Word, Flores finally graduated and quickly thereafter attained a Master of Business Administration at UIW. 

Flores applied to the Master of Jurisprudence (M.Jur.) program at the St. Mary’s University School of Law when, after 16 years of working for the City, she ascended to Assistant City Clerk. 

“I needed a foundational knowledge of the law and the confidence to sit at a table with attorneys and understand the discussion,” said Flores, whose M.Jur. included a dual concentration in Compliance Law and Commercial Law.

“We struck gold when we recruited Tina to our inaugural M.Jur. class. She is driven, hardworking and one of the friendliest students we have seen come through the program,” said Colin Marks, J.D., the School of Law’s Associate Dean for Innovative Programs and Strategic Partnerships and the inaugural Director of the Master of Jurisprudence Program, now celebrating its five-year anniversary.

“I love St. Mary’s and credit everyone in the M.Jur. program for helping me succeed,” Flores said. “As a single mother going back to school and supporting four children, it was hard.”

Flores’ career began to skyrocket after completing the M.Jur. She received a promotion to Compliance Auditor, advanced to Deputy City Clerk and, in September 2020, was appointed to the prestigious position of City Clerk. Only four positions in the City of San Antonio are appointed by the Mayor’s Council and “obtaining a M.Jur. helped them make their decision to hire me,” she said. 

“I credit my education at St. Mary’s Law for opening these doors for me because knowing the law is critical to the work I do.”

Tina Flores

Today, Flores positively impacts the lives of the community she serves through initiatives like the San Antonio ID Recovery Program. This program helps homeless people obtain their birth certificate at no cost, which is necessary to get a Social Security or identification card and, in turn, allows them to receive essential services like housing or food stamps.

“My upbringing helped me learn about unfair circumstances, how to persevere and pay it forward. If people do not have an education, they do not have a seat at the table. Now, I bring their perspective to the table as a public servant and feel I am making a difference.”

Tina Flores

More from the Spring 2021 Issue

Laura Thompson stands in the Graduate Center for Excellence.
Business

St. Mary’s programs fight COVID-19 job loss

Laura Thompson was in the midst of organizing a natural hair event at San Antonio’s Henry B. González Convention Center when COVID-19 spread across the region in Spring 2020.

Law

Recent graduate honed legal writing skills at St. Mary’s Law

For most of her undergraduate career, Rebecca Fuller (J.D. ’21) thought she wanted to go into the medical field. It wasn’t until one of her professors called her into his office and asked her to consider pursuing at least a minor in writing that she realized she had a talent for it.

Yousef Kassim
Law

Legal tech CEO invents new approach to common legal service

Even before becoming an expert on expunctions as CEO of San Antonio-based Easy Expunctions, Yousef Kassim (J.D. ’13) was familiar with the process of removing information pertaining to an arrest, charge or conviction from a person’s record.

Read More Stories

Charles Cotrell Reinbolt featured
Arts and Humanities

With nearly six decades serving St. Mary’s, Political Science professor concludes a legendary career

Charles Cotrell, Ph.D., aka Charlie. To generations of St. Mary’s University alumni, his name signals a jaw-dropping 55-year teaching career, or serving as the University’s first lay president from 2000 to 2012.

Biology student Cherry Rubannelsonkumar featured image
Science and Tech

Biology junior co-authors research in three respected science journals during pandemic

Biology junior Cherry Rubannelsonkumar is having a prolific publishing year in 2020-2021: three of her co-authored articles featured in respected science journals, including Cell.

Alumni

Alumna becomes a successful direct mail marketer while putting her family first

Five kids and one stay-at-home mom starting a home-based business sounds like a risky equation. However, when you factor in Brenda Stewart’s determination to put her family first, it all adds up to the perfect solution for her success.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top