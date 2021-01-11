My path, mi ohtli

Tamez has used her law expertise throughout her career to inform her role as a Latina leader and advocate. After earning her J.D., Tamez joined the U.S. Department of Labor, prosecuting cases involving labor violations. Then at Mary Kay Inc., she supported an organization that helps empower women around the world. Later, as chief legal officer and general counsel at SourceAmerica, she advocated for and helped create opportunities for people with significant disabilities. Throughout, Tamez helped open paths for the overlooked and underserved.