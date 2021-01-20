Researchers aim to increase safety for aircraft and nuclear facilities

Ocampo digs into structural integrity by analyzing the probability of fatigue and damage tolerance. In partnership with the University of Texas at San Antonio, Textron Aviation and NuSS Sustainment Solutions, he has created software that allows the FAA to simulate the variations of the fleet — such as how people fly and where — to determine risk levels for specific aircraft models. That way the FAA can determine if an issue is just with a single aircraft or is more likely to be a fleet-wide problem that requires the grounding and inspection of many similar aircraft.