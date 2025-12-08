St. Mary’s University will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays beginning Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Offices will resume operations on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball off to best start in team history

The Rattlers play an exhibition game at the University of Incarnate Word at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11, before stepping back into conference play at Texas Woman’s University at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Sophomore Cornelia Petersson dished out a game- and career-high four assists.

Senior forward Sian Phipps came off the bench for a season-high six points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.

Sophomore forwards Christin Callens and Raynne Malik chipped in 10 points each. Malik also led the game with eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

The entire roster for the Rattlers played at least five minutes, with 12 of the 13 players grabbing at least one rebound. Eleven players scored at least two points, and were led by senior guard Aina Maynou , who scored 13.

The new record surpasses the 6-0 start by the 1997-1998 team. It is also the second-straight season the Rattlers have started 2-0 in Lone Star Conference play.

The St. Mary’s University Women’s Basketball team is off to its best start in history, posting a 7-0 record after winning Saturday against Sul Ross State University.

