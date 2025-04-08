St. Mary’s Law also tied for No. 36 on the Best Part-Time Law Programs ranking. The School of Law’s rankings for its part-time program continue to increase since the inception of a highly competitive Online J.D. Program option. The overall ranking for St. Mary’s Law rose five spots to tie for No. 148 in the nation among Best Law Schools. St. Mary’s Law’s international law programs also rose significantly to tie for No. 109 on the Best International Law Programs list.