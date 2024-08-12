August 12, 2024
Advocacy Program also sets record by reaching national finals in five categories during an academic year
For the first time in St. Mary’s University School of Law history, the Advocacy Program, known as the National Team, has tied for the No. 1 ranking in the nation by the American Bar Association.
The ABA rankings capped a historic year for the Advocacy Program, which brought home a dozen national championships and represented the United States internationally during the 2023-2024 academic year.
“We are thrilled that our Advocacy Program tied with Texas Tech as the best in the nation, capping off a meteoric rise in recent years,” said St. Mary’s School of Law Dean Patricia Roberts, J.D. “This top ranking reflects the exceptional dedication of our students and faculty in honing their skills across trial advocacy, appellate advocacy and dispute resolution.”
The ABA’s annual rankings of advocacy programs are based on participation, hosting and awards earned in competitions focusing on client counseling, negotiation, mediation, arbitration and appellate advocacy.
This year, St. Mary’s Law tied with the Texas Tech University School of Law for the ABA’s top spot with the highest points ever scored. During the 2022-2023 academic year, the St. Mary’s Advocacy Program was ranked fourth in the nation and has been in the top 10 for the past six years.
The St. Mary’s Law Advocacy Program includes the Board of Advocates, National, International and Organizational Moot Court teams, National Dispute Resolution, Trial Advocacy teams and a robust advocacy curriculum, which prepares students to become practice-ready attorneys through training and regional, national and international competitions against other law schools.
The School of Law also became the first in ABA history to advance a team to a national final in all five competition areas during the 2023-2024 academic year. The Advocacy Program set a school record by winning 12 championships in a year, with 15 J.D. students receiving individual awards for their work.
“Being ranked No. 1 by the ABA for the first time is a monumental achievement,” said Assistant Dean for Advocacy Programs and Conflict Resolution A.J. Bellido de Luna, J.D. “We sent seven teams to ABA National Finals in five different areas of law. No other law school in history has done that — but St. Mary’s did. This tremendous success reflects years of building a program with support from the local legal community, the San Antonio Bar, Texas Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the American College of Trial Lawyers. It also demonstrates the hard work and dedication of our students and coaches.”
In April, the National Dispute Resolution Team — composed of Max Massey (J.D. ’24), Jacklyn Dhaemers (J.D. ’24) and now-third-year J.D. student Delaney Montez — represented the United States at the International Client Counseling Competition in Poland. This team reached the semi-finals and competed against teams from England, Germany, New Zealand, Nigeria and others.
The Advocacy Program gives law students valuable advocacy experience by allowing them to practice in real-world settings before judges and juries.