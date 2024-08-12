“Being ranked No. 1 by the ABA for the first time is a monumental achievement,” said Assistant Dean for Advocacy Programs and Conflict Resolution A.J. Bellido de Luna, J.D. “We sent seven teams to ABA National Finals in five different areas of law. No other law school in history has done that — but St. Mary’s did. This tremendous success reflects years of building a program with support from the local legal community, the San Antonio Bar, Texas Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the American College of Trial Lawyers. It also demonstrates the hard work and dedication of our students and coaches.”