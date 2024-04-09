by Nathaniel Miller
It’s a hot book summer and these books, all written by St. Mary’s University alumni, range from poetry to a collection of columns, highlighting the vast talents and experiences of the University community.
Somos Nopales
Eddie Vega (B.A. ’99), pictured above on left
Flowersong Press, 2024
The San Antonio Poet Laureate’s latest book of poetry has been described as beautiful, powerful and a little bit chingón. Serving as a tour of Vega’s journey as the son of an immigrant parent, the book navigates a world where cultures collide and co-mingle.
More Finish Lines to Cross: Notes on Race, Redemption, and Hope
Cary Clack (B.A. ’85), pictured above on right
Trinity University Press, 2024
As a San Antonio Express-News columnist, Clack has written on numerous topics. His latest book is a collection of columns since returning to the newspaper in 2019, including the topics of politics and national and global news with a local perspective.
95 Power Principles: Strategies for Effective Leadership in Local Government
The Hon. Nelson W. Wolff (B.B.A. ’66, J.D. ’66), University Distinguished Service Professor
Elm Grove Publishing, 2023
If you’re looking for a word of advice on how to be a better leader in local government (building on the University’s focus on servant leadership), Wolff has 95 of them, drawing on his decades of experience in state and local government.