St. Mary’s community offers up summer reading options

Alumni
April 09, 2024

by Nathaniel Miller

It’s a hot book summer and these books, all written by St. Mary’s University alumni, range from poetry to a collection of columns, highlighting the vast talents and experiences of the University community.

Cover image of Somos Nopales with butterfly landing on cactus

Somos Nopales
Eddie Vega (B.A. ’99), pictured above on left 
Flowersong Press, 2024 

The San Antonio Poet Laureate’s latest book of poetry has been described as beautiful, powerful and a little bit chingón. Serving as a tour of Vega’s journey as the son of an immigrant parent, the book navigates a world where cultures collide and co-mingle.  

Cover image of a young Cary Clack with the title More Finish Lines to Cross

More Finish Lines to Cross: Notes on Race, Redemption, and Hope
Cary Clack (B.A. ’85), pictured above on right
Trinity University Press, 2024 

As a San Antonio Express-News columnist, Clack has written on numerous topics. His latest book is a collection of columns since returning to the newspaper in 2019, including the topics of politics and national and global news with a local perspective.  

Judge Wolff stands at a podium in this cover image.

95 Power Principles: Strategies for Effective Leadership in Local Government
The Hon. Nelson W. Wolff (B.B.A. ’66, J.D. ’66), University Distinguished Service Professor 
Elm Grove Publishing, 2023 

If you’re looking for a word of advice on how to be a better leader in local government (building on the University’s focus on servant leadership), Wolff has 95 of them, drawing on his decades of experience in state and local government.  

More from the Spring 2024 Issue

Anna Marie Wojnar sits near a tree.
Arts and Humanities

Forensic Science transfer student finds path to community impact

As a St. Mary’s University junior transfer student majoring in Forensic Science (Criminology Option), Anna Marie Wojnar believes working as a crime scene investigator or in forensics can impact others.

Belinda Ramon, Ph.D., stands outside the Commons.
Arts and Humanities

Wall Street Journal recognizes Economics professor for accurate 2023 predictions

She may not have a crystal ball, but Economics Associate Professor Belinda Román was recognized by the Wall Street Journal for giving a most accurate 2023 U.S. economic forecast.

David Louis is seen sitting in the office of the St. Mary's Journal.
Law

Military veteran turns legal interest into second career

Using his military mindset and 20 years experience as a combat medic in the United States Army, David Louis would excel in his studies as he made the leap to St. Mary’s School of Law.

Read More Stories

