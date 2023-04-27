The School of Law’s commencement address will be given by Erich Ferrari (J.D. ’06). Ferrari is the founder and principal attorney of Ferrari & Associates, a boutique law firm in the field of U.S. economic sanctions. Ferrari and his firm have remained committed to the St. Mary’s University School of Law and its students since the time of its founding by sponsoring various law school events, providing summer fellowship opportunities and providing support to the national mock trial team.