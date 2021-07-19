Kenyan alumna breaks barriers in leadership role at footwear company

Thotho was born and raised in Nairobi, where she attended a Catholic high school, but was not able to place into a college in Kenya. There were very few public universities at the time, she said. To gain acceptance, applicants had to be exceptional students and, even then, were unlikely to get their major of choice. But a family friend had a daughter who graduated from St. Mary’s University and Thotho thought the U.S. seemed like a promising education market.