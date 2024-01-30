January 30, 2024
St. Mary’s University gathered to celebrate the life and heritage of Blessed William Joseph Chaminade, founder of the Society of Mary. The community also honored eight members of the St. Mary’s University community with a 2024 Marianist Heritage Award, which recognizes those who showcase faithfulness to the University’s Marianist heritage.
Since 1981, these annual awards have celebrated those who express an interest in the development of the Marianist charism through efforts at increasing knowledge and working for its transformation into practice in the University community.
Marianist Student Leadership Award
- Patrick Coan, History and Political Science dual major, May 2024
- Theresa Mayorga, Biology major, May 2024
- Mary Sommer, Psychology major, May 2024
Marianist Heritage Award
- Jeffrey Johnson, Ph.D., Professor, Greehey School of Business
- Leticia Morales-Bissaro, Associate Director, Graduate Admission
- Linda Muller, Director, Enterprise Systems and Services, Information Services
- Dianne Pipes, Chief of Staff, Office of the President
- Betsy L. Smith, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Political Science