10th annual StMU 5K for the Neighborhood participants to raise funds for Holy Rosary Catholic Church

Packet Pickup: Bibs, timers and T-shirts may be picked up at these St. Mary’s University campus locations:

Amenities: Fun for kids, snacks and beverages. Awards ceremony at 6 p.m.

Parking: In front of campus in Lots V and S, or at the back of campus in Lot D. For more info, visit our campus map .

Registration: Pre-register online or register on race day at 4 p.m.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19. Opening remarks at 4:45 p.m. 5K begins at 5 p.m.

This year, Erevelles will join Trustee Sean Strater (B.B.A. ’11, M.B.A. ’16), representing the St. Mary’s Alumni Association, as the event’s honorary starters.

The StMU 5K encourages all its participants to “Run with Purpose” and take part in the University’s ongoing effort to enhance the quality of life through neighborhood revitalization. St. Mary’s strives to be a vital partner in promoting the health and wellness, education and safety of the community surrounding the campus.

“The St. Mary’s community looks forward to sharing our beautiful campus with our neighbors — from across the street or across the city,” said St. Mary’s University President Winston Erevelles, Ph.D. “Together, we can grow our sense of purpose through walking or running side-by-side and raise funds for our neighboring Catholic parish.”

Proceeds raised will benefit the University’s next-door neighbor, Holy Rosary Catholic Church . The race is part of Family Weekend , during which Rattlers and their families are invited to a weekend full of live music, athletic games, Mass and more to experience campus life.

Hundreds of runners and walkers of all ages will tie their laces and leash up their dogs on Saturday, Oct. 19, for the 10th annual St. Mary’s University 5K run/walk — the 2024 StMU 5K for the Neighborhood .

