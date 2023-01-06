“Without question, Nelson Wolff is one of St. Mary’s University’s most distinguished graduates, whose leadership has brought enduring benefit to the citizens of Bexar County. As University Distinguished Service Professor, Judge Wolff will impart to hundreds of St. Mary’s University students the gentle art of drawing people together to find common ground, common goals and common good,” said Thomas M. Mengler, J.D., St. Mary’s University President. “Our students now and in the coming years are blessed that he is returning home to his alma mater.”