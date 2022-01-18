January 18, 2022
St. Mary’s University has launched two new graduate certificate programs: a certificate in Digital Communications, which begins this semester, and a graduate certificate in Education Leadership enrolling for Summer 2022.
Graduate certificate courses are for students who have already earned a bachelor’s degree.
Graduate Certificate in Digital Communications
The Graduate Certificate in Digital Communications is a 12-credit-hour program that will offer courses covering digital analysis — which uses data from websites and platforms to offer a better online experience — design, production and digital communications law.
Assistant Professor of Communications Studies Amanda Hill, Ph.D., said the certificate is designed for students wanting to learn more about the underlying principles of communications and those who want to expand their skills in digital communications.
“This certificate was designed for folks who are already in the business world who need to brush up on some skills or learn some new tricks and techniques to improve their visual communication,” she said. “We are also catering to students who are looking for more information on using digital technologies.”
Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership
The Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership is a 12-credit-hour program that can be used to help educators in secondary schools further their careers.
During the Educational Leadership certificate coursework, students will cover evolving topics on educational advances and preparation for public hearings with school boards.
Another course focuses on instructional supervision and evaluation, in particular engaging in the evaluation process.
For private school educators, the Educational Leadership certificate could be used to step into an administration role, said Leona Pallansch, Ph.D., Interim Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
The certificate will be part of educational certificates offered at St. Mary’s. Other certificates available at the University include dual credit certificates in Psychology, U.S. History and English, all allow educators to further their careers, Pallansch said. Dual credit courses allow high school students to obtain college credit before graduating.
According to the Texas Education Agency, Texas has seen about a 27% decrease since 2014 in the number of newly certified teachers. Offering ways to allow them to advance their careers, Pallansch said, benefits everyone.
“There is a huge demand not just here in San Antonio for teachers. It’s across the State of Texas,” she said. “These certificates are available online so we can credential high school teachers across Texas and the country through this program.”