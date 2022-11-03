“The McNair Scholars Program has helped me in many ways that I could have never imagined — providing an opportunity for me to have access to resources such as GRE preparation, stipends, research, publications and more,” said senior Joel Reyna, a first-generation student from San Antonio who is majoring in Psychology and minoring in Biology. “This experience has been super beneficial to my academics and has helped me become more organized in school and life. Without the program, I wouldn’t have considered pursuing a Ph.D. Now, I feel the sky is the limit.”