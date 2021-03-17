“Drone technology has been around for more than 50 years. However, it was exclusively used by the military and was not available to the private sector until recently,” said Professor of Electrical Engineering Bahman Rezaie, Ph.D., an early proponent of drone research at St. Mary’s. “The more drones become part of everyday business in all aspects of life, the more need for a workforce that is knowledgeable and capable of maintaining and designing a variety of drones.”