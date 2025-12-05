St. Mary’s University will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays beginning Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Offices will resume operations on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

The 6-0 start is two wins away from tying the best start in program history, when the Men’s Basketball team started 8-0 in the 1997-1998 season. Damani Claxton scored 15 points, and Sebastian Mendoza scored 10 with seven rebounds. Both Claxton and Wayne Wiggins led the team with three assists, and Mendoza blocked two shots, including one with 1:31 remaining in the game as the Mustangs attempted to cut into the six-point lead. The game featured 17 ties and 13 lead changes. St. Mary’s scored 46 of its 80 points in the paint and 25 from the free throw line. The Rattlers rematch with Sul Ross State on Saturday at 3 p.m. StMU won the meeting on Nov. 26, 85-44. The Lobos lost 66-52 at St. Edward’s on Thursday night.

McPhee ended the game with the first double-double of his StMU career, leading the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds. He also added two assists.

The No. 9 Rattlers (6-0, 1-0) trailed by seven at the half, but came out on a tear at the beginning of the second, forcing the Mustangs (5-2, 0-1) into taking a timeout 55 seconds in. Justin Britt made a layup, and senior Eddie McPhee recorded back-to-back dunks off steals to cut the deficit to one, 41-40.

The nationally-ranked St. Mary’s University Men’s Basketball team staved off the Western New Mexico team in the Lone Star Conference opener, winning 80-76 on Thursday to remain undefeated for the season.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and targeted advertisements. Accept Cookies Reject Cookies Cookie Policy