Kevin L. Matula (B.A. ’14), a leader in the government relations and public affairs space, offered the University’s commencement address. Matula previously worked in the Texas House of Representatives and has tenure at three large companies headquartered in San Antonio — Zachry Group, CPS Energy and his current position at USAA, where he serves as the Director of Government Relations. Matula developed his passion for his work while at St. Mary’s University, where he earned a B.A. in Political Science. As a student, he began developing his leadership skills as a President’s Ambassador and a legislative staffer working for a Texas State Representative. Since then, Matula has established a scholarship for interns enrolled in the Texas Legislative Internship program.