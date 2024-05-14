May 14, 2024
Tickets will be required for all guests
St. Mary’s University will celebrate its 565 new graduates with two in-person Commencement ceremonies in May, honoring their achievements.
The University Commencement was held on Saturday, May 11. The School of Law Commencement will be held on Saturday, May 18, in the Alumni Athletics & Convocation Center’s Bill Greehey Arena.
Tickets are required for all guests entering the arena. The ceremony livestream may be viewed online at www.stmarytx.edu/live.
University Commencement was celebrated on Saturday, May 11
On Saturday, May 11, at 1:30 p.m., the University ceremony honored the accomplishments of 342 new graduates, including 275 receiving bachelor’s degrees, 63 receiving master’s degrees and four receiving doctoral degrees.
Kevin L. Matula (B.A. ’14), a leader in the government relations and public affairs space, offered the University’s commencement address. Matula previously worked in the Texas House of Representatives and has tenure at three large companies headquartered in San Antonio — Zachry Group, CPS Energy and his current position at USAA, where he serves as the Director of Government Relations. Matula developed his passion for his work while at St. Mary’s University, where he earned a B.A. in Political Science. As a student, he began developing his leadership skills as a President’s Ambassador and a legislative staffer working for a Texas State Representative. Since then, Matula has established a scholarship for interns enrolled in the Texas Legislative Internship program.
Today, Matula is highly engaged in efforts that support the community’s well-being and is active in nonprofit service through boards and committees devoted to business, commerce, social services, the arts and education programs. He serves as the Chair for the Advisory Council for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and serves on a Board of Trustees Standing Committee.
During the University ceremony, St. Mary’s bestowed the degree of Doctorate of Letters, honoris causa, on Paul Rusesabagina, a remarkable individual whose life has been one of selfless devotion to protecting and promoting the dignity and humanity of all people.
Born in 1954 in Rwanda, Rusesabagina is widely known for his courageous actions during the genocide in Rwanda that led to the slaughter of Tutsi and others, including Hutu. At the time, he was the manager of the Hôtel des Mille Collines in Kigali, where he sheltered more than 1,200 refugees, providing a haven amid the horrific violence that plagued the nation.
Rusesabagina’s efforts made him a real-life hero portrayed in the acclaimed film Hotel Rwanda and the president and founder of the Hotel Rusesabagina Foundation. He has dedicated his life to speaking about social justice, human rights activism and the lessons learned from the Rwandan Genocide, one of the worst tragedies of the 20th century.
Additional information about the University ceremony can be found on the University’s Commencement webpage.
School of Law Commencement will celebrate its grads on Saturday, May 18
On Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m., St. Mary’s Law will recognize the academic successes of 223 new May 2024 School of Law graduates, including 11 receiving their Master of Jurisprudence (M.Jur.), 202 receiving their Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and 10 students receiving their Master of Laws (LL.M.).
The School of Law’s commencement address will be given by Julia W. Mann (J.D. ’94). Mann is the managing partner of Jackson Walker’s San Antonio office and a member of the firm’s Management, Compensation, Recruiting and Statewide Business Development committees. She was only the second woman in the law firm’s 135-year history to be elected office managing partner. She has served the firm in this position since 2019. In addition to her managing partner duties, she maintains a full-time litigation practice.
Mann graduated from the St. Mary’s University School of Law, magna cum laude, in 1994. While at St. Mary’s, she was on the Board of the St. Mary’s Law Journal, a published author and a member of the state mock trial team.
Additional information for the School of Law ceremony can be found on the School of Law Commencement webpage.