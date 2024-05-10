May 10, 2024
For the fourth time in St. Mary’s University history, the Rattler Women’s Golf team will advance to the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships.
Members of the golf team finished with a combined score of 289 on Wednesday and a total of 876 during the three-day NCAA West Regional. The team tied for third and earned a spot at nationals for the first time since 2021.
The championship event is May 21-25 at Orange County National Golf Resort and Lodge in Winter Garden, Florida.
“I’m so proud of this team and their ability to fight until the end of Day 3,” Director of Golf Connor McCarthy said. “The first day of the tournament didn’t go our way, but they did not lose confidence for a single minute. Every one of them did a fantastic job staying in the moment and focusing on one shot at a time.”
Rebecca Reed (B.B.A. ’22), who finished fifth, became only the seventh Rattler to finish in the top five of the tournament. In April, Reed was named the Lone Star Conference Women’s Golf Academic Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Reed, who earns her M.Jur. from the School of Law on May 18, and freshman teammate and Marketing major Savannah Dupre were named members of the Lone Star All-Conference Second Team. Dupre finished the regional round in ninth place.
International Business major Orla O’Leary, a junior from Galashiels, Scotland, finished tied for 19th and Estelle Beck-Dixon (B.B.A. ’23) a current Online MBA for Professionals student, tied for 27th.
Libby Kilbride, a junior Communications Studies major, tied for 54th and was named to the Lone Star Conference First Team in April.
The Women’s Golf team previously attended the national finals in 2021, 2017, 2007 and 2002.