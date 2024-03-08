March 8, 2024
The St. Mary’s University Nursing Program is expected to enroll students in Fall 2024
St. Mary’s University announced today that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has approved its Bachelor of Science in Nursing. This approval follows the Texas Board of Nursing unanimously providing initial approval of the St. Mary’s Nursing Program at its January meeting in Austin.
Gaining approval from SACSCOC and the Texas Board of Nursing is a significant step forward as the University expects to enroll its first cohort of Nursing students in Fall 2024.
“The St. Mary’s team is pleased by the news from SACSCOC and the Texas Board of Nursing,” said Winston Erevelles, Ph.D., who has helped in the creation of the new degree and who will become the next President of St. Mary’s University on June 1. “We now look forward to recruiting our inaugural Nursing class. Our Nursing Program will integrate a liberal arts education and Catholic and Marianist values with the skills, art and science of nursing. We anticipate working closely with the many clinical partners who have stepped up to be a part of this new initiative.”
SACSCOC is the accrediting body of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states, including St. Mary’s. The Texas Legislature created the Board of Nursing in 1909 to regulate the safe practice of nursing in the state. In addition to issuing licenses, the Board approves schools of nursing.
Due to the significant shortage of nurses in San Antonio, St. Mary’s University will serve the community by increasing the number of baccalaureate-prepared nurses. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of registered nurses is projected to grow by 6% by 2032.
“St. Mary’s has created a rigorous Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program to prepare practice-ready, entry-level professional nurses,” said Donna M. Badowski, DNP, the Vice Dean of the St. Mary’s School of Science, Engineering and Technology; and Founding Director of Nursing. “Our program is dedicated to producing nursing graduates who exemplify the values of compassion and empathy, ensuring that they provide holistic care to their patients.”