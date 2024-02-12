Underway is renaming and enhancing the space that has served to gather our community and live our mission, Conference Room A in the University Center. Speakers from around the globe have spent time in this space sharing their knowledge about serving the common good, understanding the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, studying The Saint John’s Bible, and addressing concerns about peace and social justice. It is where we come together to greet new students and their parents, recognize our heritage, conduct meetings and party in the spirit of Fiesta. It is the most significant gathering space on campus, now named — The Tom and Mona Mengler Conference Room.