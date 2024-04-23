April 23, 2024
Annual event to feature vocalist Alyssa Allgood as headliner
The Texas heat may be on, but St. Mary’s University and the 2024 Fiesta Jazz Festival will be bringing the cool during the annual two-day live music scene on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27.
The event will feature national, local and school-aged artists in the University Center, Tom and Mona Mengler Conference Room, previously known as Conference Room A. The conference room will once again be transformed into the Gold and Blue Note Jazz Club and host the 2024 Fiesta Jazz Festival University Invitational.
The event is free and open to the public. Parking will also be free and open on campus.
Friday, April 26
On Friday, April 26, the invitational will begin at 11 a.m. It will include performances by the Trinity University Jazz Ensemble, the St. Mary’s Jazz Combo and the St. Mary’s University Jazz Orchestra. At 6 p.m., the 2024 Fiesta World Class Jazz Concert will start with the St. Mary’s Alumni Jazz Orchestra, followed by the Alyssa Allgood Quartet at 7:15 p.m.
More about Friday headliner Alyssa Allgood
A Chicago-based jazz vocalist, composer, arranger and educator, Allgood has made a name for herself in legendary clubs, such as the Green Mill and the Jazz Showcase and has performed globally in places, such as Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai in China and the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts in Canada.
Allgood’s fourth album, From Here, was released on April 19. During her career, she has recorded with renowned jazz bassist John Patitucci, drummer and bandleader Kendrick Scott, saxophonist Greg Ward and jazz pianist Geoffrey Keezer.
For the second consecutive year, the headliner will feature a female musician. Drummer Audra Menconi headlined the 2023 event.
Saturday, April 27
On Saturday, April 27, middle and high school bands will participate in the 61st Fiesta Jazz Band Festival, which will take place in the University Center’s Tom and Mona Mengler Conference Room and Treadaway Hall’s Recital Hall.
At noon that day, Allgood is scheduled to have a Jazz Clinic in the conference room with the students.
Saturday’s live music performances allow schools from Texas and other states to participate and perform for criticism before a panel of jazz clinicians. Trophies and awards will be presented in various categories.
Schedule of Events
Friday, April 26
The Gold and Blue Note Jazz Club in the University Center, Tom and Mona Mengler Conference Room
- 11 a.m., Northwest Vista Jazz Combo
- Noon, Northwest Vista Jazz Ensemble
- 1 p.m., UTSA Jazz Ensemble
- 2 p.m., University of the Incarnate Word Jazz Combo
- 3 p.m., Trinity University Jazz Ensemble
- 4 p.m., St. Mary’s University Jazz Combo
- 5 p.m., St. Mary’s University Jazz Orchestra
- 6 p.m., St. Mary’s University Alumni Jazz Orchestra
- 7:15 p.m., The Alyssa Allgood Quartet
Saturday, April 27
The Gold and Blue Note Jazz Club in the University Center, Tom and Mona Mengler Conference Room
- 8 a.m., San Antonio Christian High School (5A)
- 8:25 a.m., Wagner High School I (5A)
- 8:50 a.m., Coronado High School (5A)
- 9:15 a.m., Wagner High School I (5A)
- 9:40 a.m., Jefferson High School (5A)
- 10:05 a.m., O’Connor High School II (6A 2)
- 10:30 a.m., Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy II (6A 2)
- 10:55 a.m., Brandeis High School II (6A 2)
- 11:20 a.m., New Braunfels High School (6A)
- Noon, Jazz Clinic with Alyssa Allgood
- 1:15 p.m., Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy I (6A)
- 1:40 p.m., Judson High School (6A)
- 2:05 p.m., Akins Early College High School (6A)
- 2:30 p.m., Sonia Sotomayor High School (6A)
- 2:55 p.m., Sandra Day O’Connor High School I (6A)
- 3:20 p.m., Skyline High School (6A)
- 3:45 p.m., Brandeis High School (6A)
- 5 p.m., Jazz Orchestra of San Antonio
- 5:45 p.m., Awards Ceremony
Treadaway Recital Hall
- 8 a.m., Harlandale Middle School (2C)
- 8:25 a.m., Kirby Middle School (2A)
- 8:50 a.m., Bradley Middle School III (3C)
- 9:15 a.m., Bradley Middle School II (3C)
- 9:40 a.m., Bradley Middle School I (3C)
- 10:05 a.m., Bradley Middle School Combo (3C)
- 10:30 a.m., Losoya Middle School (2C)
- 10:55 a.m., John Whittier Middle School (2C)
- 11:20 a.m., Memorial High School (4A)
- Noon, Jazz Clinic with Alyssa Allgood (University Center, Tom and Mona Mengler Conference Room)
- 1:15 p.m., Christa McAuliffe Middle School (2C)
- 1:40 p.m., Judith Resnik Middle School (2C)
- 2:05 p.m., Dorris Miller Middle School (2C)
- 2:30 p.m., Ronald McNair Middle School (2C)
- 2:55 p.m., Francis Scobee Middle School (2C)
- 3:20 p.m., Geneva School of Boerne (2A)
- 3:45 p.m., San Antonio Christian High School (4A)
- 4:10 p.m., Wagner High School III (4A)
- 5 p.m., Jazz Orchestra of San Antonio (University Center, Tom and Mona Mengler Conference Room)
- 5:45 p.m., Awards Ceremony (University Center, Tom and Mona Mengler Conference Room)
For more information, Contact Jennifer Greulich at jgreulich@stmarytx.edu.