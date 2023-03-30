March 30, 2023
St. Mary’s University today announced that Jason King, Ph.D., will serve as the Beirne Director for the St. Mary’s University Center for Catholic Studies and a tenured member of the Theology Department. King will begin on June 1.
“Jason’s deep commitment to the liberal arts and Catholic higher education positions him well to lead the Center and advance the University’s Catholic and Marianist mission and identity,” said President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. “We believe his enthusiasm and passion for his work will inspire collaboration, innovation and vibrant campus conversations.”
King is currently the Irene S. Taylor Endowed Chair for Catholic Family Studies and the Director of Core Curriculum at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. His previous teaching positions include being an Assistant Professor at Lourdes College in Ohio and a Visiting Assistant Professor at Marymount University in Virginia.
He received his master’s and doctoral degrees from The Catholic University of America in the Department of Religion and Religious Education. As an undergraduate student, he majored in Mathematics and Philosophy, and graduated from Berea College in Kentucky.
King has published extensively, including several books. Most recently, he co-authored a book titled, The Green Mister Rogers: Environmentalism in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and co-edited the book Love, Sex, and Families: Catholic Perspectives, which won the Catholic Media Association’s 2021 first-place award in Theology. In 2016, King also received the Catholic Press’ third place award in gender issues for his book, God Has Begun a Great Work in Us.
At Saint Vincent College, King received the Thoburn Teaching Award in 2020 and was a Faculty Fellow at the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media. He has served on several committees and task forces focused on core curriculum, online teaching, interdisciplinary writing and educational policies. King is Editor Emeritus for the Journal of Moral Theology. He has served on boards and committees for Catholic Theological Ethics in the World Church, College Theology Society, Society of Christian Ethics, as well as New Wine, New Wineskins. He is also active in the Saint Vincent Basilica Parish and the Diocese of Greensburg.