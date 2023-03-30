At Saint Vincent College, King received the Thoburn Teaching Award in 2020 and was a Faculty Fellow at the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children’s Media. He has served on several committees and task forces focused on core curriculum, online teaching, interdisciplinary writing and educational policies. King is Editor Emeritus for the Journal of Moral Theology. He has served on boards and committees for Catholic Theological Ethics in the World Church, College Theology Society, Society of Christian Ethics, as well as New Wine, New Wineskins. He is also active in the Saint Vincent Basilica Parish and the Diocese of Greensburg.