“I am deeply humbled by the trust and responsibility that the Board of Trustees has placed in me through this appointment to serve as the 14th President of St. Mary’s University,” Erevelles said. “St. Mary’s has been an integral part of our city and region for more than 170 years, educating transformational leaders of character and faith who, in service to others, create a better world. Today, we remain a vibrant Catholic and Marianist university and a nationally recognized Hispanic-Serving Institution, steadfast in our purpose and mission.”