The Rev. David Garcia is a retired priest from the Archdiocese of San Antonio, where he served for 44 years. During that time, Garcia was instrumental in having the Old Spanish Missions recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and oversaw the multimillion-dollar restoration of San Fernando Cathedral. He served as pastor for several parishes in San Antonio, including Immaculate Conception San Antonio, San Fernando Cathedral, St. Agnes San Antonio and Mission Concepción. He also served as senior adviser for clergy outreach at Catholic Relief Services, the official international humanitarian and relief agency of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.