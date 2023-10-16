October 16, 2023
St. Mary’s University will host the annual event from Oct. 24 through Oct. 26
The St. Mary’s University Greehey School of Business will celebrate 100 years of providing business education in San Antonio and will draw together business and civic leaders with students to share thoughts on the future of work, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and more.
The event will include in-person keynote lectures, moderated panels and more. The event is free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Those who would like to attend the open events can visit the Business Week Experience webpage for the full schedule.
“Generative AI will impact many business functions and industries. According to McKinsey & Company, across business functions and industries, generative AI has the potential to create $7 trillion of economic value annually,” said Rowena Ortiz-Walters, Ph.D., Dean of the Greehey School of Business and Professor of Management. “As the impact of technology, and generative AI specifically, increases students need to and will learn insights from accomplished professionals to participate in the next productivity frontier and to ethically manage the workforce of tomorrow.”
The Business Week Experience events of note that are open to the public include:
Tuesday, Oct. 24
- La Quinta Keynote Speaker Series: The Future of Work, the Workforce and Workplaces: The Next Decade and Beyond
- Speaker: Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, Rackspace Technology
- 9:45 to 11 a.m. in the University Center, Conference Room A
- Societal Impact Session: The Increasing Importance of Doing Good for the Future Workforce and Workplace
- Speaker: Kim Jefferies, President and Chief Executive Officer, Haven for Hope
- 11:10 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. in the University Center, Conference Room A
Wednesday, Oct. 25
- Panel Session: Global Workplaces and Global Workforces: New Considerations
- Panelists:
- Zach Valdez, Ph.D. (B.S. ’10), Chief of Staff, Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, United States Department of Energy
- Gerardo Galván, former North American General Manager, Topo Chico
- Armen Babajanian, Chief Executive Officer, World Affairs Council of San Antonio
- Jeff Johnson, Ph.D., Professor of International Business (moderator)
- 9:20 to 10:35 a.m. in the University Center, Conference Room A
Thursday, Oct. 26
- General Student Session: Learning to Engage Artificial Intelligence Responsibly
- Speaker: Tamilla Triantoro, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Quinnipiac University
- 11:10 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. in the University Center, Conference Room A
- Inclusive Excellence Session: Leveraging Inclusive Excellence to Create a Winning Workplace: The Case of H-E-B
- Speaker: Mayerland Harris, Group Vice President of Talent, H-E-B
- 2 to 3:15 p.m. in the University Center, Conference Room A