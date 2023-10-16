“Generative AI will impact many business functions and industries. According to McKinsey & Company, across business functions and industries, generative AI has the potential to create $7 trillion of economic value annually,” said Rowena Ortiz-Walters, Ph.D., Dean of the Greehey School of Business and Professor of Management. “As the impact of technology, and generative AI specifically, increases students need to and will learn insights from accomplished professionals to participate in the next productivity frontier and to ethically manage the workforce of tomorrow.”