“The generosity of the Alkek Foundation has been felt across the St. Mary’s University campus for many years. Each academic unit and student we serve have, in some way, benefited from the Foundation’s support, and we are truly grateful,” said President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. “As we continue to improve the educational experience and learning opportunities for St. Mary’s students, the Alkek Foundation’s partnership has played a significant role in helping us continue training successful and ethical leaders.”