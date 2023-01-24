His work has been supported by two grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities and is pending receipt of a third grant. He is the author of more than 25 articles and two books. His publications and presentations focus on apocalyptic literature and the Book of Jubilees, a book that was authoritative among the Dead Sea Scrolls but omitted from European bibles. In 2021, he authored an open-source textbook for Introduction to Theology titled Theological Questions. Last year, he served as the Associate Editor of The Textual History of the Bible: Science and Technology.