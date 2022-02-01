The call to action is part of the U.S. presidential administration’s approach to helping millions of families keep up with rent payments and remain in their homes. These efforts — along with the distribution of $25-30 billion distributed to more than 3 million households through the American Rescue Plan Emergency Rental Assistance program by the end of 2021 — has led to increased access to counsel and eviction diversion in jurisdictions across the country and kept eviction filing rates below 60% of averages in a typical year.