“There are several organizations in the San Antonio area that focus on cross-border trade and relations between the United States and Mexico, but what is going on politically, culturally and economically in South America receives very little attention in the United States,” said Matthew Jordan, the Executive-in-Residence of International Business who directs the Center for Global Business Studies. “I am hoping that the Global Lecture Series can do two things: provide some cultural, political and economic context to several South American countries; and highlight a series of South American companies and entrepreneurs who are building innovative business models that could be incorporated into businesses here in San Antonio and the United States in general.”