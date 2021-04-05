Her session “Courage to play, Vision to win, are you All In?” will focus on the San Antonio region’s bold new economic development strategy to grow jobs, develop people and elevate the quality of place. The collaborative regional strategy led by SAEDF is projected to bring 140,000 new jobs, $8 billion in new wages, and 200,000 new degrees and certifications to the San Antonio region over the next five years. The Meadows Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at St. Mary’s will host the discussion via Zoom from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday.