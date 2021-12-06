Hernandez, who is a St. Mary’s University Trustee, will also be honored with the Living the Chaminade Legacy Award for leadership at the University Health System and its work in vaccinating citizens of South Texas. The award recognizes the contributions of Blessed William Joseph Chaminade, the founder of the Society of Mary (the Marianists), as demonstrated by an equally passionate individual whose beliefs and actions reflect the Marianist mission of academic excellence, ethical commitment, servant leadership and community building. The University president selects the recipient of this award, which is open to anyone within or connected to the University community.