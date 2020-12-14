“Public health focuses on both preventing and mitigating disease and confronting systemic health challenges that affect communities,” Armitage said. “It is a diverse field with varied specializations yet fosters a common mission to optimize community health outcomes. The current COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the need for more skilled public health professionals and deeper connections between public health and social justice. Both serve as a call to action for equal rights, including equitable opportunities for good health and well-being for all members of society.”