“It is an exciting time to be embarking on this new role as the next dean of the Greehey School of Business. I admire the school’s focus on ethical and global business, and I believe I can add a more intentional focus on equity to complement the academic portfolio and reinforce the mission of St. Mary’s University,” Ortiz-Walters said. “As a Hispanic professional, I am also uniquely positioned to engage the Hispanic business community in Texas, which may be an untapped resource for the Greehey School.”