The characteristics of Marianist universities are many. They include promoting the dignity and rights of all people, and note the special responsibility of those of us training and forming students to raise awareness of the inequity in our nation and world, and to work to eliminate it where it still exists. I challenge each of us in the coming weeks to pray for guidance on how we might be part of a solution to bring our nation and communities together in healing and to be the peacemakers God calls us to be. I look forward to your ideas on how our community can best exemplify the Marianist characteristics at our law school and ways to inspire our community members to be leaders for the public good — fighting the inequities to which we bear witness. I also implore you to look out for one another, recognizing that the impact of recent horrific events are not felt equally among members of our community.