We all agreed that we had two crises we were dealing with: a health and an economic crisis. And we knew that we would not be able to help the economic side until we had some control over the health crisis. We also felt that no one should have to choose between physical safety and economic health. We partnered with the Health Transition Team for guidance and for collaboration of how our businesses should reopen safely. We wanted the focus on protecting our community and employees by providing an Economic Transition Team Playbook of recommendations by industry for businesses to reopen safely. We also knew that we needed to create a path to build consumer confidence. We established a Greater SAfer Together Pledge for our businesses to register and pledge to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines.