“When we brought these students onto the National Team, we made them a promise that they would become national champions,” said Bellido de Luna, who is also the Hardy Professor of Practice of Law. “I’m proud that we kept our word. This championship means a great deal to our program and reflects the talent on this team. I believe there are still many more accomplishments ahead.”

A.J. Bellido de Luna, J.D. , Associate Dean of Advocacy and International Partnerships, said this national title continues to confirm St. Mary’s Law’s reputation as one of the nation’s premier trial advocacy programs.

The team was coached by Jason Goss (J.D. ’09), Maritza Stewart, J.D. (M.P.A. ’07), and Andrea “Andy” Vizcarra (J.D. ’22), with additional support from Meagan Ledesma (J.D. ’21). Deborah “Deb” Junek, J.D., and third-year J.D. student coach Juan Barajas traveled with the team to provide additional guidance.

Thompson also earned Best Advocate in the final round.

Designed to test advocacy, analysis and persuasion, the competition featured 64 student litigants who tried a fictional case inspired by real-world headlines, involving allegations of wiretapping, death threats and powerful figures in the entertainment industry.

The team of third-year J.D. students — consisting of Lauren Cortez, Isabella McEachern, Paola Morales and Taylor Thompson — participated in preliminary rounds on Friday, Nov. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 22. Each school tried a case twice as the plaintiff and twice as the defense.

The competition was hosted by Loyola Marymount University’s Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. St. Mary’s Law faced competition from 15 other top law schools from throughout the U.S.

The St. Mary’s University School of Law National Trial Team recently earned the national championship title at the 24th Annual Greene Broillet & Wheeler National Civil Trial Competition — one of the top invitational tournaments in the country.

