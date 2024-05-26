Women’s Golf Finishes as National Runner-Up

The University of Indianapolis and St. Mary’s University each shot 876 through the 54 holes of stroke play to tie for seventh place. The Greyhounds received the seventh seed in the Medal Match play when all five scores were combined. The two clubs battled back-and-forth throughout the 18 holes in the finals, with each holding the lead during different times, but ended in a 2-2-1 tie, forcing a sudden death playoff on hole 18. UIndy won the one-hole playoff 19-20 to win their third national title.