STUNT the sport announced the eight qualifiers for the 2024 DII STUNT National Championship, and for the second consecutive season, the St. Mary’s University team has qualified.

STUNT is a four-quarter game version of competitive cheerleading. The first three quarters focus on a specific element of competitive cheerleading. Teams reserve the last quarter for a routine showcasing all skills — partner stunts, jumps and tumbling, pyramids and tosses.  

The Rattlers (10-5) are one of two Lone Star Conference teams to qualify, along with DBU. The National Tournament takes place April 26-28 at Missouri Baptist in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
 
For hotel and ticket information, click here. Stay tuned to rattlerathletics.com for more information on seeding and game times.

