April 8, 2024
STUNT the sport announced the eight qualifiers for the 2024 DII STUNT National Championship, and for the second consecutive season, the St. Mary’s University team has qualified.
STUNT is a four-quarter game version of competitive cheerleading. The first three quarters focus on a specific element of competitive cheerleading. Teams reserve the last quarter for a routine showcasing all skills — partner stunts, jumps and tumbling, pyramids and tosses.
The Rattlers (10-5) are one of two Lone Star Conference teams to qualify, along with DBU. The National Tournament takes place April 26-28 at Missouri Baptist in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
For hotel and ticket information. The National Tournament takes place April 26-28 at Missouri Baptist in Creve Coeur, Missouri.