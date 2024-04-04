April 4, 2024
The lyrics of American rock band Collective Soul may offer clues about how to see them, along with the other scheduled bands, during St. Mary’s University’s annual Fiesta Oyster Bake.
“Show me where to look/Tell me what will I find?” Ed Roland sings in the first verse of their hit song Shine, but did you know he was talking about parking during the event?
He wasn’t, but we can dream.
Luckily for Roland, and everyone else, a list of planned University parking can be found below for Homecoming Oyster Bake (aka “Baby Bake”) on Saturday, April 6, and Fiesta Oyster Bake on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.
PARKING CHANGES FOR HOMECOMING OYSTER BAKE
Thursday, April 4, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, April 7, at 5 p.m.
Friday, April 5, at 3 p.m. to Sunday, April 7, at 5 p.m.
PARKING CHANGES FOR FIESTA OYSTER BAKE
Monday, April 15, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, May 3, at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 16, at 10 p.m. to Monday, April 22, at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 17, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, April 21, at 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 18, at 8 p.m. to Sunday, April 21, at noon
Thursday, April 18, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, April 21, at 5 p.m.
Friday, April 19, at 8 a.m. to Sunday, April 21, at 5 p.m.
- St. Mary’s Research Center lot, outside the Culebra Gate, will be closed.
- The Center for Legal and Social Justice lot and adjacent field will be open for public parking on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.
- Lot U will be closed.
Friday, April 19, at 10 p.m. to Saturday, April 20, at 11 p.m.