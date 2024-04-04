The lyrics of American rock band Collective Soul may offer clues about how to see them, along with the other scheduled bands, during St. Mary’s University’s annual Fiesta Oyster Bake.  

Oyster Bake

“Show me where to look/Tell me what will I find?” Ed Roland sings in the first verse of their hit song Shine, but did you know he was talking about parking during the event?  

He wasn’t, but we can dream. 

Luckily for Roland, and everyone else, a list of planned University parking can be found below for Homecoming Oyster Bake (aka “Baby Bake”) on Saturday, April 6, and Fiesta Oyster Bake on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.  

PARKING CHANGES FOR HOMECOMING OYSTER BAKE 

Thursday, April 4, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, April 7, at 5 p.m.   

  • Lot L (non-handicapped-accessible spaces) and Lot C, southeast section, will be closed.   

Friday, April 5, at 3 p.m. to Sunday, April 7, at 5 p.m.   

  • Lot L, handicapped-accessible spaces will be closed and relocated to Lot D.    

PARKING CHANGES FOR FIESTA OYSTER BAKE 

Monday, April 15, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, May 3, at 5 p.m.   

  • Lot F will be partially closed.    

Tuesday, April 16, at 10 p.m. to Monday, April 22, at 5 p.m.   

  • Lot K will be closed.    

Wednesday, April 17, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, April 21, at 5 p.m.   

  • Lots B, H, T and X will be closed.    
  • Lot D will be partially closed.    
  • Lot J will be closed. Handicapped-accessible parking for this lot will be relocated to Lot S.   

Thursday, April 18, at 8 p.m. to Sunday, April 21, at noon   

  • Lot Q south section will be closed.    

Thursday, April 18, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, April 21, at 5 p.m.   

  • Lots A, L and V will be closed.    
  • Lot C, southeast section, will be closed.    

Friday, April 19, at 8 a.m. to Sunday, April 21, at 5 p.m.   

  • St. Mary’s Research Center lot, outside the Culebra Gate, will be closed.    
  • The Center for Legal and Social Justice lot and adjacent field will be open for public parking on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.   
  • Handicapped-accessible parking in Lot L will be relocated to Lot D for Fiesta Oyster Bake.    
  • Lot U will be closed.   

Friday, April 19, at 10 p.m. to Saturday, April 20, at 11 p.m.   

  • Lot S will be closed for handicapped-accessible parking.   
