May 8, 2024
The new J.D./M.P.H. program is scheduled to launch in Fall 2025
St. Mary’s University will collaborate with UTHealth Houston School of Public Health to create a new dual degree program for students to earn a Doctor of Jurisprudence and a Master of Public Health (J.D./M.P.H.) through varying modalities, including online.
The new J.D./M.P.H. program is scheduled to launch in Fall 2025. It will cater to students interested in specializing in law and health policy, providing students with a comprehensive understanding and skills in the field.
Public Health expertise is in high demand at federal, state and local levels. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that public health and health care occupations will increase by 13% between 2021 and 2031. The Texas Workforce Commission projected similar job growth in Texas health care industries.
J.D./M.P.H. Program
Students of the J.D./M.P.H. program will learn to address the emerging complex challenges where law and public health intersect, such as health care policy, environmental regulation, city and state legislature, and public health law.
“The J.D./M.P.H. program is an exciting cross-institution interdisciplinary initiative that will prepare lawyers seeking to impact health policy, including ensuring health outcomes for the underserved,” said Patricia Roberts, J.D., St. Mary’s Law Dean and Charles E. Cantú Distinguished Professor of Law. “This joint degree is consistent with St. Mary’s commitment to educating students to advance the common good.”
The J.D./M.P.H. program streamlines the completion of both degrees, requiring fewer total credit hours than pursuing each independently.
“Health policy and public health law are increasingly important disciplines as new diseases and societal problems emerge while new treatment and technologies are developed,” said Jack Tsai, Ph.D., Regional Dean, and Professor at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health in San Antonio. “The new program provides dual training in law and public health that would equip students to be leaders in shaping law, policy, and society at large.”
With a skill set encompassing legal analysis, policy advocacy and public health strategy, graduates will be well-prepared to make meaningful contributions to improving health outcomes and advancing social justice initiatives.
“Graduates would be well-positioned to develop careers in more specialized careers in health policy, public health law, and many other careers in which health and law intersect,” Tsai said.
Prospective students interested in learning more about the J.D./M.P.H. between St. Mary’s Law and UTHealth Houston School of Public Health can contact the admissions team at SPHAdmissions@uth.tmc.edu or 713-500-9032.