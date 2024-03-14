March 14, 2024
The joint program brings legal expertise to the public
On Saturday, March 23, members of the community are invited to participate in the 30th Annual People’s Law School, hosted by St. Mary’s Law and the San Antonio Bar Foundation.
The People’s Law School will feature presenters from St. Mary’s Law, Texas RioGrande Legal Aid and private practice.
“The People’s Law School is a way to provide meaningful, timely information to area residents, while also empowering attendees with practical legal knowledge,” said St. Mary’s Visiting Clinical Assistant Professor of Law Gregory Zlotnick, J.D.
The event is free and open to the public. The seminars will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Law Classrooms Building at the St. Mary’s University School of Law. Those traveling to campus are asked to park in Lot D, near the NW 36th Street entrance. For directions, visit the campus map.
Stephanie Harlien (J.D. ’18), the School of Law’s Director of Pro Bono Programs, said program organizers are excited to bring the San Antonio community together in person to share important and timely legal information.
Zlotnick, who is co-presenting with St. Mary’s Law student attorneys a session on landlord and tenant rights and obligations, said he loves the opportunity to directly connect with members of the community.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with qualified local attorneys who will share their expertise in various topics. Each topic is presented in a 45-minute track, enabling community members to attend four different sessions. After each session, participants are invited to ask questions and speak personally with the instructors.
Session topics
- Wills and powers of attorney
- Email and phone scams
- Landlord and tenant rights and obligations
- Constitutional and criminal law rights
- Guardianships and trusts
- Plans for retirement
- Divorce, protective orders and Child Protective Services cases