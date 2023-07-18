Earlier this month, five members of the team were named to the WGCA All-Scholar team, which requires achieving an overall cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, remaining on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the season and competing in at least 50% of the team’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds. Beck, Kilbride, Reed, Trevino, and Wray earned the honor. It is the third award for Beck, Reed, and Wray, the second for Trevino and the first for Kilbride.