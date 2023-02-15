February 15, 2023
National legal experts and scholars will join the Feb. 24 symposium
The St. Mary’s University School of Law’s student-led publication, The Scholar: St. Mary’s Law Review on Race and Social Justice, will host its 2023 Annual Symposium on Friday, Feb. 24, at The DoSeum.
This year marks The Scholar’s 25th anniversary as a law journal. Because of this significant milestone, the roster of speakers is filled with distinguished members of the Texas legal community. Embracing the theme of “Constitutional Changes and Navigating the Law,” the event will feature several attorneys, professors of law and public officials presenting on legal changes within their practice area over the last 25 years.
The Annual Symposium takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at The DoSeum, 2800 Broadway St. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and the Mariachi Orgullo del Surfrom Graebner Elementary School will perform.
The symposium schedule and list of speakers include:
- A panel discussing the ever-changing landscape of constitutional criminal rights, featuring:
- The Hon. Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez (J.D. ’01) — Bexar County Court 13
- Joe Gonzales (B.A. ’81, J.D. ’88) — Bexar County District Attorney
- Gerald Goldstein, J.D. — Nationally renowned criminal defense attorney and Senior Partner at Goldstein & Orr
- Matthew Howard (J.D. ’13) and Lauren Zamora (J.D. ’04) — Managing Director and Attorney at the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office Conviction Integrity Unit
- Moderated by Alexandra Klein, J.D. — Assistant Professor of Law at the St. Mary’s University School of Law
- Amy Hardberger, J.D. — Professor of Law at Texas Tech University School of Law and Director for the Center for Water Law and Policy
- Jeff Wurzburg, J.D., LL.M. — Senior Counsel at Norton, Rose, Fulbright LLP, Chair of the American Bar Association Health Law Section Managed Care Interest Group, and former attorney at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the General Counsel
- Suzanne Patrick, J.D., and Krista Anderson, M.Ed. — Director of the Office of Equal Opportunity Services and Title IX Coordinator at the University of Texas San Antonio, and Systemwide Title IX Coordinator for the University of Texas System
- Liza Garcia, M.B.A., J.D. (M.A. ’11) — Managing Immigration Attorney at the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- Charles Rhodes, J.D. — Professor of Law and Charles Weigel II Research Professor of State and Federal Constitutional Law at the South Texas College of Law Houston
- Vincent R. Johnson, J.D., LL.M, LL.D. — South Texas Distinguished Law Professor at St. Mary’s University School of Law
- Dale Carpenter, J.D. — Judge William Hawley Atwell Chair of Constitutional Law, Altschuler Distinguished Teaching Professor and Professor of Law at SMU Dedman School of Law
The Scholar researches and publishes scholarly articles identifying legal and social issues adversely affecting minority and vulnerable populations.
The 2023 Annual Symposium offers 6.75 continuing legal education credit hours, including 1 ethics credit hour. Registration costs $115 for attorneys, $75 for government attorneys/employees and non-attorneys, $30 for immigration volunteers and $20 for students.
Registration and additional details are available on the event page. This event is made possible through the sponsorship of Terry Bassham (J.D. ’85) and Zulema Carrasco Bassham.